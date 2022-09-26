San Diego Unified looks to offer affordable housing for educators

If Measure U passes, the district would dedicate more than $200 million of the $3.2 billion bond to build educator affordable housing.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Voters will see a $3.2 billion bond measure for San Diego Unified on this November's ballot. The district would dedicate more than $200 million of Measure U to build educator housing.

San Diego Unified would become the first school district in the county to offer housing for its teachers. For Measure U supporters, there's hope it would help retain and attract employees.

"The cost of our rent has gone up just like everyone else and that has been a huge factor in not being able to attract enough educators in our area," Kyle Weinberg, the president of the San Diego Education Association.

The plans

Weinberg said the district would offer the housing to various employees, not just teachers.

The district looks to build up to 500 housing units

The project would likely be on land the district already owns

Specific income requirements haven't been laid out

State-wide the concept is gaining momentum

"Currently there's only about five projects in existence but there are many more districts expressing interest. We personally know of about 50 districts exploring this idea," said Troy Flint, a spokesperson for the California School Boards Association.

Measure U would also fund renovations to school buildings and upgraded security measures.

"Hoping everyone votes to support the bond that we've endorsed as our union of more than 6,000 educators," Weinberg said.

The bond measure would not increase taxes. It will extend the districtwide property tax of six cents per $100.

And again, voters must approve the district's bond measure for the affordable teacher housing to happen. Election day is Nov. 8.