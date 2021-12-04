San Diego Unified schools, parents and students are headed back into the classroom

It's the day a lot of parents and students say they've been waiting on and now, thousands of children in San Diego are headed back to in-person school on Monday.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified schools are reopening for hybrid learning Monday for families who've chosen to send their children back into the classroom. Hybrid learning means that students will only be in the classroom up to four days a week.

One parent said her family is ready to go back to school but she still has some apprehension about just how much they'll learn.

It's the day a lot of parents and students say they've been waiting on and now, thousands of children in San Diego are headed back to school for the first time during the pandemic.

Students on all grade levels will be allowed back on campus in San Diego schools starting April 12th. The District says 27% of their students will continue to learn online only. Though some teachers and parents still aren't comfortable being in the classroom, one mother of three says her family's ready to return.

"I'm very excited to have the kids back at school even if it's not full time. A little bit is better than nothing. My elementary kids are back four days a week starting tomorrow. My middle schooler though unfortunately is only back two days a week and only three hours a day," said Julie Dennis.

Dennis says she's still concerned about the learning loss she believes her children have experienced during the pandemic and hybrid learning won't make up for that. Still, she said she's been getting her kids back into a routine.

"We've practiced waking up early because that's going to be a bit of a rough go of things. Waking up early and being out the door at 7:20 a.m. But I'm just really excited to go back. The kids are excited and I think that the teachers are excited," Dennis said.

Students and teachers will be required to wear masks and use social distancing. Schools will have hand sanitizer, air filters and other safety measures. UCSD will also manage COVID-19 testing for students and staff on campus.

"Other counties in California, other states in our nation, other countries have shown that reopening schools can be done safely," Dennis said.

The district says testing will be mandatory for staff and they plan to test eligible students and staff every two weeks.

If you'd like more information about the reopening of San Diego Unified schools, click the link: Back to School Guide.