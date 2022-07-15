San Diego Unified to require masks indoors at schools, offices starting on Monday

Starting July 18, the requirement goes into effect at San Diego Unified schools and offices.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Unified School District announced it will be requiring students and staff to wear masks indoors beginning on Monday.

The announcement now requires masks indoors at summer school and other district programs.

The change comes after San Diego County ascended into "High" COVID-19 activity level.

Starting July 18, the requirement goes into effect at San Diego Unified schools and district offices.

"As a reminder, the District established criteria approved by our board on May 24, 2022 that, if reached, would require a return to mandatory indoor masking. This week, one of those criteria was reached, with San Diego County entering the ‘high’ COVID-19 community level," the district said.

The district said they would monitor COVID-19 community level according to the CDC and County data.

There is no San Diego County mask mandate pending.