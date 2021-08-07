San Diego Unified's push to get air conditioning in every classroom

Back in 2015, SDUSD, the second-largest district in the state, pledged to have AC in every classroom.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As summer continues, and heat waves are forecasted, San Diego Unified School District said they're glad to have proper air conditioning in their classrooms. Back in 2015, SDUSD, the second-largest district in the state, pledged to have AC in every classroom.

"You're not as productive, you're not as healthy, you're not as safe when you're hot and that goes for students and staff," said Samer Naji, a facilities communications supervisor for SDUSD.

Naji said classrooms without AC have been a big problem since he started back in 2015.

"A lot of our schools were not constructed with air conditioning. It just wasn't necessary, not that hot in coastal San Diego but over the last couple of years, the weather really has started to change, and classrooms have really heated up," he said.

Because of that, Naji said there was a major push to get AC in every single classroom by 2019.

"We have passed multiple bond measures since then," he said. "I believe it was Proposition Z that provided the bulk of the funding for air conditioning."

Naji said he's happy to report that the initiative is pretty much done.