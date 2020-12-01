SAN DIEGO — As the San Diego Gay Men's Chorus belted out "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" to a crowd of hundreds in Hillcrest, city leaders took the podium Saturday at the unveiling of San Diego's first rainbow crosswalk.

"I've been accused of liking infrastructure too much" said California Assemblyman Todd Gloria "I've said that there's nothing sexier than a freshly paved street, so it's pretty amazing to see hundreds of people out for a crosswalk dedication."

But this isn't any ordinary crosswalk. Once painted white and dull, the blocks that sit under the rainbow flag in downtown Hillcrest, have been painted with every color of the rainbow.

"[It's] the first in California that is fully inclusive, designed with colors to include everyone in the LGBTQIA+ community," said Mayor Kevin Faulconer

RELATED: San Diego will get a rainbow crosswalk in Hillcrest

RELATED: San Diegans share struggles of coming out as gay in Hispanic or Latino families

After the ribbon was cut, those that attended got to stroll across the freshly painted crosswalk in style. And in typical Hillcrest fashion, a drag show broke out.

While some walked the crosswalk like it was a catwalk, it was a reminder of how important Hillcrest is for the LGBT community.

"It's a sign of safety. It's something that's very empowering. It's something we need for the whole world," said Jesse Rivas who was attending the event.

"Really they're about safety, they are a place for pedestrians to be safe," said Gloria. "I think about what Hillcrest means to so many of us. Hillcrest is our safe place. This is where we go to feel like ourselves and to be who we are in a safe place."

If you would like to safely stroll across the new crosswalk in Hillcrest, it is located at University Avenue and Normal Street.