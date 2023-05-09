San Diego sidewalk vendors allowed to return after the end of summer moratorium

Vendors are banned from sidewalks during the annual summer moratorium, from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego's street and sidewalk vendors are now allowed to return to city streets and sidewalks following the end to the summer moratorium.

Last year, the city of San Diego outlawed street vendors from selling their wares and food items during the summer months, from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

And while the city has now opened the streets, grassy areas, and sidewalks in Balboa Park and along popular beaches, vendors are still required to obtain a permit as well as observe time restrictions on when they can sell their goods.

City council and the Mayor passed the ordinance in May of 2022 and went into effect in late June to address complaints from some residents and business owners about the vendors blocking sidewalks and walkways in Mission Beach and Balboa Park.