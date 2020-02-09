San Diego venues light up in red to raise awareness of economic hardships facing live events industry

In San Diego, there are an estimated 200,000 event workers who previously contributed $329 million to the local economy, according to the San Diego Event Coalition.

SAN DIEGO — Venues throughout San Diego will be lit up in red Tuesday night as part of the North American Red Alert Restart campaign that aims to raise public awareness of economic hardships facing the live events industry due to pandemic closures. As many as 1,500 buildings across North America are planning to turn skylines red in over 40 cities from 9 p.m. through midnight.

According to the San Diego Event Coalition, the live events industry makes up over 12 million workers nationwide and contributes over $1.2 trillion to the gross economy. In San Diego, there are an estimated 200,000 event workers who previously contributed $329 million to the local economy, according to the coalition which is a collaboration of “planners, venues and vendors.”

Venues participating in the Red Alert campaign in San Diego include:

Balboa Theatre

Civic Theatre

Coasterra

Copley Symphony Hall

Del Mar Fairgrounds

Gaslamp Quarter 5th Avenue

IATSE 122 labor hall

Little Italy Piazza

Marriott Marquis

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Pechanga Arena

Petco Park

Prado Balboa Park

Pro Systems

Show Imaging

Showtec

The Shell - San Diego Symphony

US Grant Hotel

Winston's in OB

Officials at the Del Mar Fairgrounds said it would be lighting up its Grandstand in red. Drone footage seen below shows a test run of the lights and what they will look like at the fairgrounds on Tuesday.

“Because our business is rooted in large group gatherings, we were one of the first industries to be completely shut down and will be one of the last to reopen,” a statement from the venue read in part.

The San Diego Event Coalition said businesses have irreparably affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and bans on mass gatherings with no end in sight.

Organizers said as San Diego’s city lights turn red, the organization hopes to draw awareness and incite action in the following “key areas to keep the industry alive:”