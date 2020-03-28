SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Democratic Party Chair Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, who tested positive for COVID-19, was released from the hospital on Thursday, but was unable to go home due to his doctors orders.

He has been staying at local hotel and was sent home with an oxygen to assist with breathing.

Rodriguez-Kennedy, who is also a Marine veteran, said he thought he was coming down with the flu. He described having the chills, sweats, nausea, body aches, and vomiting.

Rodriguez-Kennedy first began to experience symptoms on March 14. He defeated symptoms after a few days.When he thought he was getting better, he began having trouble breathing.

He called the VA Medical Center in La Jolla first, as ordered, and expressed his symptoms. Rodriguez-Kennedy was told go in immediately. After several tests and a CT-scan, the news came in that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Rodriguez-Kennedy spent the next six days in the ICU.

After not showing any more symptoms, and his levels were under control and not likely to be infectious, Rodriguez-Kennedy was released but unable to go home.

He lives in an apartment and in which he can’t isolate and is near others. Plus, he needs to take extra safety precautions in case the virus is still present.

Rodriguez-Kennedy was living his life as usual, working and taking part in social groups and said he did not travel recently.

He told News 8 he feels alone, tired, and exhausted throughout his recovery.

Rodriguez-Kennedy urges everyone to take this seriously and practice social distancing.