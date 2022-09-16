San Diego Wave, Bad Bunny set to bring massive crowds this weekend

San Diego Wave’s first home game of the season at Snapdragon stadium is sold out. Bad Bunny's back-to-back shows at Petco Park are sold out.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is set to host several massive events this weekend.

It all kicks off Saturday with San Diego Wave's first home game of the season at Snapdragon stadium.

The match is a complete sell out, 32,000 tickets were sold, as the home team takes on Angel City.

Not only will it be a big crowd, it will easily set the attendance record for the national women’s soccer league.

The current record is about 25,000 set by Portland Thorns in 2019. Saturday's game kicks off at 7p.m.

Also at 7p.m., global superstar Bad Bunny is set to take the stage at his sold out Petco Park concert

The Puerto Rican artist has back-to-back shows at Petco Park, wrapping up his stop in San Diego on Sunday.

"I have waited eight to nine months for this, I was actually up until 3 a.m. trying to get tickets so I’m really excited," said one fan.

Fans began lining up early for some merch Friday evening. Some even traveled from out of the country and throughout the state to be in San Diego this weekend.

"Bad Bunny has been such an influence in the Latino community. Today, Friday, being Mexico Independence Day, celebrating today and next we’re celebrating Puerto Rico at his concert, that’s why we decided to come to San Diego," said one fan from Oakland.

Another fan said, "When it came out, the tickets, she bought it right away so we hopped on it quick. We’re excited."

The huge crowds also mean businesses nearby are expected to see a massive influx of customers.

“First off, we’re excited. We’ve been planning this for out for about two weeks now since we heard this was going to happen so we have staff ready, the nightclub is ready to go as well. We have entertainment ready to go as well. We’re happy to just be that destination for tourist," said Michael Parada, operations director at Café Sevilla in the Gaslamp Quarter.

Ticket prices

Though all events are sold out, you can find resale tickets on sites like Ticketmaster. For the Wave’s soccer game, you can find tickets for as low as $25, and as high as $550 for first row.

For Bad Bunny, tickets start at around $350 for seats in the stands and for first row, that’s going to cost you over $10,000.