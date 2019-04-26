SAN DIEGO — WOW! Just WOW!

Check out this incredible video captured by San Diego Whale Watch of a humpback whale breaching near the Scripps Pier in La Jolla.

San Diego Whale Watch described the humpback as an exuberant young whale “that stole our attention and our hearts.”

According to the whale watching tour company, the young humpback whale breached 20 times, and treated whale watchers to pectoral flipper-slapping, tail-slapping, and tail-lobbing.

Check out these amazing photographs by San Diego Whale Watch.

On the same day, San Diego Whale Watch reported seeing about 210 common dolphins.

