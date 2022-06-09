San Diego woman victim of seaplane crash in Washington's Mutiny Bay

USCG released the names of the passengers and crew Tuesday morning.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has suspended the search for 10 people who went missing after a seaplane crashed into the waters of Washington's Mutiny Bay on Sunday.

The plane was headed to Renton Municipal Airport when it crashed on Sept. 4 in Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, roughly 30 miles northwest of downtown Seattle.

USCG released the names of the passengers and crew Tuesday morning. CBS 8 learned one of the victims was from San Diego.

The niece of 60-year-old passenger Joanne Mera said she was visiting family in Seattle at the time of the seaplane crash. Mera was born and raised in San Diego and was a successful business owner for over 30 years. She leaves behind a husband and three children.

Mera’s family sent CBS 8 the following statement:

“Joanne Mera was someone everyone gravitated towards, she was the life of any party and the soul of our family. She was the best mom, wife, sister and friend. Our hearts are shattered, not just for our family’s loss, but for the loss we know other families are feeling right now. Joanne was 60 years old, a successful business owner of over 30 years in San Diego who was visiting family in the Seattle area at the time of the crash. She’s survived by her 3 children, her husband of over 30 years, sisters, brother, nieces and nephews and a whole lot of people who loved her.”