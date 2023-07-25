San Diego woman travels to Taiwan to teach English to inspire AAPI youth

A Canyon Crest Academy graduate is embarking on a journey to spotlight the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) culture.

It may be peculiar that a 22-year-old is packing Hot Cheetos in her suitcase. Well, Malayasian-Chinese American Samathana Chai is getting ready for a trip of a lifetime, and the Hot Cheetos are for her students in Taiwan.

She is going there to teach English for one year, which she did last year with elementary school students in Taiwan; however, this time, she will teach her peers.

"This time, I will be with college students. The vibe will be different," said Chai.

It’s all a part of Fulbright, a United States cultural exchange program for postgraduate students.

"I'm happy and surprised I got it!" said Chai.

She applied and is one of the select few to receive a grant to pay for her flights, some of her rent, and living expenses and provide a monthly stipend.

"You are living and working in a foreign country. You are integrated into that community. It's not a bubble of Americans. You are put smack dab in a rural community, and you must navigate cultural things," said Chai.

She says she plans to build new skills for her growth abroad and help teach others career and life skills.

"I also want to do one-on-one consultations to help them practice English for their careers. It's a lot more career-oriented," said Chai.

Chai's mother is proud of her but sad to see her leave for another year.

"I can't think about it. She says, 'Mom, please don’t cry.' I try to focus on the moment right now. I cook her favorite foods and ensure she stays happy," said Laisim Eng, Chai's mother.

Eng is making her favorite dishes before she goes.

"I'm feeling excited, but it's bittersweet," said Chai.