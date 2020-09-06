x
San Diego Zoo OK'd to reopen, along with hotels for tourism

Tourism is San Diego's second leading industry.
Credit: KFMB

San Diego (AP) — San Diego County has given the green light for its famed San Diego Zoo to reopen and is allowing hotels to welcome back tourists just as summer vacation starts for many. 

San Diego County officials say community pools, gyms, museums, galleries, aquariums, card rooms and wineries will also be allowed to reopen Friday. 

Zoo officials are working on a reopening plan but have not yet set a date to welcome visitors. The loosening of restrictions comes as the rate of positive coronavirus case has ticked up but remains far below the state minimum.

