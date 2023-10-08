San Diego Zoo's Safari Park announces new Elephant enclosure

The current elephant environment is going to be transformed into a more immersive and dynamic experience.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has announced that construction is underway on a new project at San Diego Zoo's Safari Park. The new area is going to be called the Denny Sanford Elephant Valley.

When the new design is completed, you can walk through the area and you'll be surrounded on all sides by elephants. Plus, you'll be able to walk above the elephants on an elevated walkway.

“We are thrilled to announce Denny Sanford Elephant Valley—a first-of-its-kind immersive experience for visitors, to further connect the vital work happening here in San Diego to the collaborative elephant conservation initiatives we support in the field,” said Paul A. Baribault, president and chief executive officer, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

The Safari Park said it will also build a lodge where guests can immerse themselves in educational material on elephants, providing a unique experience to educators as well as visitors.

From there, you can also watch the elephants at a watering hole and enjoy curated plants in the habitat.

"The rich plant life in Elephant Valley has been carefully curated by a team of expert horticulturists and arborists to authentically reflect the sights, sounds and smells of the African grasslands," the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said in a press release.