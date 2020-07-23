Poway man sentenced to 12 years in prison for Ponzi scheme

Christopher Dougherty offered investment opportunities then used some of victims' funds for personal expenses including travel and home remodeling.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A judge on Wednesday sentenced a Poway man to 12 years in state prison for a Ponzi scheme that scammed mainly elderly victims out of $6 million.

Christopher Dougherty was sentenced at the Downtown San Diego courthouse after hearing impact statements from nearly 20 victims.

Dougherty, 47, pleaded guilty earlier this year to securities fraud and grand theft charges for offering victims investment opportunities in companies he owned, then using some of their funds for his personal expenses, such as home remodeling, travel and college tuition, according to the state Department of Insurance.

Deputy District Attorney Michael Zachry said the case was "extremely egregious by any standard" and said the impact to the victims went beyond just the dollar amounts.

Dougherty's victims said their emotional statements virtually as a News 8 crew was inside the empty courtroom with the judge, deputy and court reporter.

Each victim talked about how Dougherty acted like a close friend of the family until he stole their life savings.

Shown on a screen inside the courtroom was video of the defendant in a blue jumpsuit. Dougherty is a former licensed insurance agent who was sentenced to 12 years in state prison for scamming at least 30 families in the scheme.

More than half of the victims were over 65 years old.

One by one they described how Dougherty took their money after saying he would invest it.

Below are some of the statements his victim's made:

“He preyed on the old and disabled with no remorse and no conscience," said a victim identified as Mr. Snyder.

"This experience has been a complete financial disaster for me," said Janice Leitner.

“Yes, your crimes may have been bloodless but they certainly weren’t harmless," said retired educator Cheryl Biagi.

"There’s no hurt in the world that can be taken away like this," Janet Pendleton said.

“You took my money to buy things for yourself," Melba Summers said. "I hope you enjoyed them because now you can't.”

“I hope every night in jail you think about the hardships and sorrows you have caused your clients," said Debra Gerlach.

“You should never be given the chance to do this to anyone ever again," said Sherry Taylor. "You’re a sociopath and will never change."

“The defendant is a worthless individual who manipulated hard-working people who trusted him over years filled with lies and cheating," Alecia Silver said.

Among the investments Dougherty touted to his victims was a 100-acre organic cattle ranch and marijuana growing project in Alpine that didn't generate any profits for investors.

Dougherty also used some of the victims' money to pay back other investors "in classic Ponzi fashion," and when he was no longer able to pay his investors back, "the Ponzi scheme collapsed," according to a DOI statement.

Dougherty was also given a chance to speak Wednesday apologizing to victims and their families.

“I did make a mistake and I will not do this in the future," he said.