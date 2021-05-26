San Diego's Big Bay Boom fireworks show returns this Fourth of July

Last year, the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Port of San Diego’s Big Bay Boom fireworks show will return this Fourth of July. It will take place at 9 p.m. on Sunday over San Diego Bay. The Port of San Diego is the title sponsor of the approximately 20-minute fireworks spectacular.

Fireworks will be discharged from four barges placed strategically around San Diego Bay. Barge locations will be off the shorelines of Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero and South Embarcadero.

“We are excited for the return of the Big Bay Boom,” said Chairman Michael Zucchet, Board of Port Commissioners. “Not only is this event incredible to see and to celebrate our nation’s independence, it has a major economic impact on the Port and the region, and that will be especially important this year as we emerge from a very tough period. We can’t wait to enjoy this San Diego Bay tradition once again.”

Year after year, the Big Bay Boom has been recognized as the largest fireworks show in Southern California. Last year, the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Big Bay Boom can be viewed from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, Spanish Landing, North Embarcadero, South Embarcadero, Cesar E. Chavez Park and Coronado Tidelands Park. Parking areas fill up early and the Port of San Diego strongly encourages the use of public transportation or ride share. The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) will be providing expanded train, trolley and bus service and is offering “Friends Ride Free” - where a friend may ride free with a fare-paying customer on all MTS routes on July 4, 2021.