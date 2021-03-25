San Diego's Filipino community supports Newsom's pick for next Attorney General

Rob Bonta also became the first Filipino elected to the California legislature in 2012 but still has to be confirmed for Attorney General.

SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom appointed a new Attorney General on Wednesday: California Assemblymember Rob Bonta from the 18th District. Bonta is the first Filipino-American appointed to the office of Attorney General in California.

Rob Bonta has been described as a dedicated public servant, a good man, and someone who’s available to the community. Governor Newsom also said Bonta’s background and resume speak for themselves.

“He’s a decent human being, a person of character, a person of honor and a person who, as I noted, is a fierce advocate of justice,” Newsom said.

Forty-nine-year-old Bonta spoke about what it means to be the first Filipino appointed to the office.

“I stand here because of so many people who come before me including the Asian Americans and Filipino Americans who assembled right here at the International Hotel on August 4, 1977. They stood to protect their communities, and their homes and they stood against injustice,” Bonta said.

Bonta is referring to the police raid on the San Francisco hotel to evict Filipino and Chinese tenants fighting for affordable housing. San Francisco has the largest Filipino population outside of the Philippines and San Diego County has the second largest.

“Xavier Becerra had to vacate the seat before he could be appointed. Now that everything has come to fruition it’s a great celebration. It’s a great win for Filipinos and Asian Pacific Islanders,” said JoAnn Fields with the Filipino Resource Center Director.

Bonta was also applauded for his work in the Assembly by the Filipino American Lawyers of San Diego.

“He authored California law to expunge and modify criminal records for people convicted of minor marijuana charges, he’s taken on the big polluters, he’s passed the nation’s strongest statewide renter protections. The list goes on,” said Matias Montillano, President of the Filipino American Lawyers of San Diego.