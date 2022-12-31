San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter gets ready for wet NYE celebrations

Businesses are hopeful after two years of COVID restrictions.

SAN DIEGO — The countdown to 2023 has officially started in San Diego but it looks like it's going to rain on everyone's parade Saturday night.

Businesses across San Diego are excited to see crowds this year. Celebrations were a bit muted over the last 2 years because of COVID restrictions.

This year, there might be another reason to stay home: wet weather.

But, with a little more than 24 hours to go before the ball drops, businesses in San Diego’s Downtown Gaslamp Quarter, are getting ready to party.

"You're here at noon and you feel the vibes don't you?” Sara from Saltwater Restaurant on 5th Avenue exclaimed. “The blood is boiling, the champagne is popping, and everybody's out," Sara said.

There’s something for everyone celebrating New Year’s Eve in the Gaslamp. And if you're looking to dine without all the expensive frills, Sara says there are plenty of options. "A lot of people are scared to go out for New Year because there's a preset menu. At Saltwater, you don't have to have a preset menu. You can enjoy menu items a la carte.”

Stacey Drayne from The Field Irish Pub said if you haven’t experienced Gaslamp’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, get ready. "It's busy. The streets are packed. I say: uber, uber, uber. Don't risk it. Don't try to get parking. No drinking and driving."

The Field has a twist on the big New Year’s Eve Party. "We'll be doing the Irish New Year at 4 pm. I always suggest that everyone ubers down, get here early. Typically, we get a line around 1 o'clock but this place goes off and it's amazing. We'll have live music. We have party hats and champagne toasts for everyone. It's just the energy and atmosphere in here - nothing compares. And for folks who want to get home early, this is perfect!”

Extra officers from California Highway Patrol and San Diego Police Department will be out in full force this weekend. Their goal: getting drunk drivers off the streets. CHP will have a maximum enforcement period starting at 6:01 Friday until 11:59 pm Monday.



Sara said when it comes to partying in the Gaslamp, “On every block, there's something happening. There's live music across the street. One block away, nightclubs are happening."



But will it rain on everyone's parade? Sara said, "It might rain but that's okay, we have tents set up for you. Or you can sit inside so it's a lot of options."



If you just have to drive, Sara says, “One block away at 6th and Market, there's a massive giant parking lot. So if you choose to drive, just park and then take a taxi or uber home."

Free rides on New Year's Eve return this year to help San Diegans celebrate safely, and avoid high parking and ride-share costs.

The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and the North County Transit District (NCTD) will offer free rides after 6 p.m. and extra late-night service on New Year's Eve. Additional late-night service will extend beyond 2 a.m. from Downtown on MTS Trolley and NCTD COASTER services. Free rides will be offered on all MTS buses and Trolleys, and NCTD's COASTER, SPRINTER, BREEZE, FLEX, and LIFT services.