San Diego's reservoirs are closed, so why are people still visiting them?

SAN DIEGO — While the city has loosened restrictions at beaches and parks, some places are still closed.However, that hasn't stopped people from visiting them, including Lake Murray Reservoir. None of the city's reservoirs are open right now. As News 8's camera rolled Friday, several people had no problem bypassing "closed" signs, including walkers, runners, and cyclists. While some people admitted they didn't realize the area was closed, others told us, they're simply confused about where the rules stand. One couple walking their dog said they saw a ranger who didn't say a thing. “He didn't kick me out," they said.

It wasn't just Friday. On Wednesday, a News 8 camera captured the same thing.



Here's what we know.



The city's eight reservoirs remain closed: Barrett, El Capitan, Hodges, Miramar, Murray, Otay, San Vicente, and Sutherland.



Certain parks and trails are open for passive use. One of those parks is Lake Murray Community Park, which is near the reservoir, but has its own access road.



So, why are people using the reservoir path? A city official told News 8 by phone they hadn't received any complaints, and therefore were not out enforcing.



Later, News 8 received an email from Arian Collins, a public information officer for the City of San Diego, stating in part:



"It may be that members of the public think of Murray Reservoir as a park, and therefore open. The fact that it is adjacent to city parks that are open may contribute to the confusion. However, all city reservoirs, including Murray, are officially closed to the public until further notice."



"As part of the city of San Diego's proactive steps to protect public and minimize the spread of COVID-19, all city reservoirs remain closed for public use until further notice. The city will continue to monitor the situation and update the public regularly," Collins added.



No word yet on when the reservoirs will reopen. That will be up to Mayor Kevin Faulconer.