Audit: San Diego towing program disproportionately impacts poorer residents

The City of San Diego is actually losing roughly $1.5M every year through its towing program, which city leaders are now looking to revamp.

SAN DIEGO — If your car has ever been towed, you know it can be expensive, costing hundreds of dollars or even more to cover all of the fees and fines to get it back.

An audit found that San Diego's towing program is actually losing money for the city, while disproportionately impacting those San Diegans who are least able to afford it.

This audit also found that in under six years time, 32,000 San Diego residents have had their cars impounded and ultimately sold at auction because of parking violations.

For many of those people, that vehicle also served as their primary shelter.

"This is a real problem in our city," San Diego City Council Member Stephen Whitburn told CBS 8 earlier. "We need to address it and we need to do it now."

This audit by the city of San Diego, presented Monday to the full city council, revealed that vehicles are most often towed because of expired registration or because a car has been parked on a city street longer than 72 hours, and that poorer people are disproportionately impacted the most.

"What are we accomplishing?," Whitburn, who called for this audit, said on Monday. "The towing program does not generate revenue for the city. In fact, the city is losing $1.5 million a year on the towing program. Meanwhile, we are completely upending someone's life."

Case in point: two mothers who were living out of their cars at Mariners Point Park with their young sons ended up sleeping out in the cold in Nov. 2022 after police towed their vehicles for expired tags.

"That's our only shelter," one of the mothers told CBS 8 at the time. "We would have spent nights in the cold not knowing what they do."

"It is a huge problem," said John Brady, director of Lived Experience Advisers, a group of formerly homeless individuals advocating for those who are unsheltered.

"If we are going to put somebody into that situation like a family or a senior, if we're going to take away that asset, we shouldn't be able to take away that asset if we haven't provided a solution that meets their needs," Brady added.

Some possible solutions being considered: texting a driver before they're towed; using parking "boots" instead of towing; and offering community service instead of fines.

City leaders emphasized that appropriate towing policies and parking regulations should be maintained, such as towing abandoned cars.

"That is completely different from a mother living in her car with three children," said City Council pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe, "and we should be able to at this point in our society be able to differentiate that."

Council Member Whitburn is now working with the City Attorney's office to draft a new measure to overhaul San Diego's towing program, which is expected to be presented to city council later this year.

For a closer look at this audit, click here.