San Diego’s Ukrainian community reacts to historic Biden visit to Kyiv

SAN DIEGO — President Biden paid a surprise visit to Kyiv nearly a year after the Russian invasion, and San Diego’s Ukrainian community is cheering the historic visit.

Over the past year, thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been killed and millions more displaced by the brutal Russian land invasion and frequent rocket attacks.

Standing alongside President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Monday in Kyiv, President Biden reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia.

“I think it is super symbolic, and President Biden, what he did, it’s a beautiful surprise,” said Vika Pop, a Ukrainian-American living in San Diego. “By this visit, he declared that the United States, American people, President Biden, are not afraid of Russia and believe in Ukrainian victory.”

Pop was born in Ukraine and moved to San Diego in ’97. Her father and siblings, and another extended family still live in Ukraine, so for her, the war is personal.

“The war is not over; we cannot be celebrating yet, but standing strong for one year, it’s celebratory and triumphant,” said Pop.

The one-year mark brings a look back on the pain and devastation experienced by so many in Ukraine over the past year with no natural end.

“There were moments of tears and courage and inspiration and depression; it was just a roller coaster,” said Pop while fighting back tears. “We are people, and we need each other. With each other, we can overcome a lot.”

When asked how it feels to have family in Ukraine while the war takes its toll, Pop replied, “You know, they’re alive; how can you say they’re good? Nobody’s good now, nobody’s good, so if you’re alive and you still believe, and you’re fighting, and you don’t give up, that’s what matters.”

In a conflict filled with horror and heartbreak, the sincere outpouring of support from San Diegans has brought hope to an otherwise devastating situation.

“It’s inspiring, uplifting, it fills you with love because here we are in San Diego, and you walk the streets, and you see Ukrainian flags flying on so many beautiful houses,” said Pop. “We’re all fighting for the light against the darkness, and it’s our common effort because the people of goodwill, we need to unite.”