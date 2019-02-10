SAN DIEGO — What began as a chat about shooting and editing underwater video two decades ago, has become one of the most prestigious niche film festivals in the world.

The San Diego UnderSea Film Exhibition returns for its 20th year this Friday to Sorrento Valley, and it will feature the most visually stunning short films shot below the surface.

Over 100 short films were submitted for the film exhibition, but only 30 were selected this year.

The film exhibition will take place on Friday 4th and Saturday 5th October at Qualcomm Hall in Sorrento Valley. Show starts at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m.

News 8’s Shawn Styles gives us a sneak preview.