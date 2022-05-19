San Dieguito parents and students rally at school board meeting, calling for superintendent to be fired

The San Dieguito Union High School District heard passionate statements from parents and students during its board meeting on Thursday.

SAN DIEGO — Parents and students carried signs outside the San Dieguito Union High School District board meeting.

Board members met for hours on Thursday night, hearing calls for Dr. Cheryl James Ward to be fired and board trustee Michael Allmanto to resign.

Ward-James was placed on administrative leave after making a controversial comment at a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training meeting.

When looking at students’ grades, trustee Michael Allman posed a question, "Do we know why Asians do so well in school? Do we know why?"

Dr. James-Ward replied, “I can tell you part of that reason. Here in San Dieguito, we have an influx of Asians from China and the people able to make that journey are wealthy, so you're going to get kids who are most affluent.”

Outside district headquarters parents and students chanted and carried signs. Some supporting Superintendent Dr. Cheryl James Ward and others calling for the board to fire her.

“Her statement was racially biased, culturally ignorant," said Allison Lou.

“I’m here to support Dr. Ward and it means a lot to have a woman of color representing out district," said Ayana Johnson.

These same supporters are calling for Trustee Allman to resign. James-Ward spoke to CBS 8 last month.

“My comments were misconstrued…Has a major impact," said Dr. Cheryl James-Ward.

“It’s not the money, the wealth. It’s the hard work, the culture behind all of that’s enabling our Asian students to succeed," said Lou.

No decision was made at the meeting.