San Marcos woman who was missing for days, located in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A 27-year-old San Marcos woman who was reported missing after a night out at the Pala Casino has been located and authorities said this morning the report of her being missing was a misunderstanding.



Deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff's station received a radio call at 10:35 p.m. Thursday regarding a missing person, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.



The caller told deputies that Katelyn Schwindt posted a message on her Facebook page indicating she was at Pala Casino on Wednesday night and she thought she was possibly drugged and assaulted, sheriff's officials said.



Deputies and detectives from the San Marcos station investigated her whereabouts, but were unable to locate her.



Schwindt was located Friday in Escondido in good health and told police there that her being reported missing was a misunderstanding.