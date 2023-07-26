San Marcos opens new affordable housing complex

The City of San Marcos and San Diego County helped Affirmed Housing develop Alora and Estrella.

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A new affordable housing complex in San Marcos has 11 units still available out of 99 that just opened.

Priscilla Nelson attended the ribbon cutting for the Alora Community. Nelson and her family just moved in after years of struggling with housing.

“Trying to figure out where you're going to live, where you're going. Your husband was just laid off. Now you're dealing with your sister's death. What are you going to do? But I kept the faith," Nelson said.

The City of San Marcos and San Diego County helped Affirmed Housing develop Alora and Estrella, currently under construction across the street from Alora.

Affirmed Housing President Jimmy Silverwood says the City of San Marcos prioritized affordable housing. You can see that with the new 100 units online at Alora and the 96 units under construction at Estrella.

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones says the city’s investment in affordable housing has changed the city for good.

“These are investing in our community. They are investments in people. Places where people are going to call home and have their lives enriched and made better," Jones said.

Nelson says her new home isn’t just a place to live; it’s the next chapter to the rest of their lives.

"Our goal is to purchase a home, which makes it easier to accomplish that goal," Nelson said.

If you qualify, rent ranges from $753 to $2806. Contact Solari Property Management or the City of San Marcos Housing Department for more information.