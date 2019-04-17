SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Hundreds of San Marcos teachers on Tuesday night crowded a school board meeting wearing their royal blue shirts calling for smaller class sizes, better benefits and a new salary formula.



San Marcos educators said they have been without a new contract since June of last year despite going to the negotiating table 14 times.



Mission Hills High School AP English teacher Alecia Markgraf said she has 143 students, and her colleagues have more than 40 students in a class.



"I feel because of these class sizes, I never feel like I am caught up and it is exhausting – demoralizing feeling," she said.



One school district staff member during Tuesday night's meeting said, "by not offering us a fair reason able contract, you are showing us that our time is not valuable and in turn we are not valuable."



No action was taken Tuesday night, but San Marco's Superintendent Dr. Carmen Garcia told the crowd to take their fight to the capital.



"It can be extremely overwhelming walking into a large class. At the end of the day we need to lock arm-and-arm and send a very strong message to Sacramento to change the funding," said Dr. Garcia.



The Teacher's Association said it will be back at the bargaining table on next Tuesday.