San Ysidro businesses impacted by wave of violence in Baja California

With fewer people crossing the border, San Ysidro businesses are seeing less revenue, which trickles down to problems with paying rent and supporting their families.

SAN DIEGO — The violent attacks in Baja California have left locals from both sides of the border reconsidering travel plans.

The local impact

Rosy’s Fashion, a clothing store in San Ysidro has tried to stay afloat for the past three years, but staying afloat during the pandemic has continued to be difficult.

This weekend the clothing store took another economic hit. A wave of violence in Baja California caused by cartels that included at least 17 car fires and destruction around the region.

The violence quickly prompted fear among hundreds of families who decided to stay home and not cross the border.

Most of those families are customers and employees who help keep this business open.

“It’s pretty scary because not a lot of people are crossing. They are scared and they’re not able to go out at night,” said Maria Espinoza, the daughter of the owners.

Maria was in Tijuana with her father looking for a Quinceañera dress the night chaos unfolded.

“There was a lot of bombs, they were throwing bombs cars were on fire. we were scared of that happening to us,” said Maria.

'People are scared'

They came home the next day to open the store —only three customers came in that day.

A huge loss of revenue for her parents who normally see dozens of customers, especially on weekends.

“We used to sell a lot last week and now because people are scared, now we have less customers from that,” said Maria.

She told CBS 8 she had to step in and help her family at the store, because they can’t afford another revenue loss like this weekend.

“I try my best to help them from the customers for some employees who don’t want to work. to help them, then from school i also need to study,” said Maria.

Her father even told CBS 8 they could lose their business, if they don't make rent.

Small businesses, shopping malls impacted

However, it’s not just this store being impacted but Las Americas Outlets and even a Starbucks putting up signs of earlier closing times for the safety of its employees.

The United States Consulate General in Tijuana has lifted a shelter in place order for government employees that went into effect last Friday. The government is still warning U.S. citizens to reconsider travel to Baja due to crime and kidnappings.