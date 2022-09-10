Special sand sculpture built to honor UPS driver killed in Santee plane crash

Steve Krueger, a beloved UPS driver killed on the job when a plane crashed into his truck in Santee, is being honored with a unique sand sculpture in Ocean Beach.

SAN DIEGO — Steve Krueger, a beloved UPS driver tragically killed on the job when a plane crashed into his truck in Santee, is honored with a unique sand sculpture a year to the day of his death.

The Imperial Beach Posse - a group of professional sand carvers, friends, family, and volunteers, teamed together to construct a special sand sculpture in Ocean Beach, a place Krueger called home for many years.

Steve Krueger, 62, was killed when he was simply at the wrong place at the wrong time. While on his delivery route in Santee, a small plane crashed into his UPS truck.

"The sand sculpture encompasses everything Steve loved to do. He loved to barefoot water ski. He loved Ocean Beach and Mammoth," said Wendy Adelstein, Steve's friend of 12 years.

Jeffrey Krueger, Steve's brother, was amazed by the outpouring of support over the past year.

"I knew he was a great guy and popular. But, I didn't know he was this popular," said Jeffrey Krueger.

Steve Krueger was equally popular on the job at UPS, according to those who worked with him.

Steve was a 30-year veteran of UPS and one year shy of retirement.

He's remembered as a loyal coworker and generous neighbor.

"He was a wonderful neighbor. He would do anything for you. I miss him," said Steve's next-door neighbor of 20 years, Jim Luedkemeyer.

"Steve's personality was larger than life. Happy, go-lucky guy, no matter what was going on, and enjoyed every day of life to the fullest," said Steve's coworker of 30 years, Oliver Jones.

Jones wore a shirt specially made with his pictures with Steve on the back and a "RIP Steve Krueger" UPS emblem.

His family members say they can now celebrate his life instead of mourning him.

"There were times it was tough. But Steve wouldn't want anybody to be depressed about it. He wants people to be optimistic and remember the fun times we had. Steve wouldn't want me or anyone to be down about it," said Jeffrey.

In addition to the temporary remembrance of the sand sculpture, those remembering Steve planned a more permanent memorial with a boulder landscape seating area at Robb Field in Ocean Beach; that way, Krueger will always have a place in Ocean Beach.