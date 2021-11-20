'We love this park'| SANDAG aims to solve traffic congestion, park goers want to preserve Marian Bear Park

Sitting in less traffic or enjoying local parks? What is more important to you?

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Sitting in less traffic or enjoying local parks? What is more important to you?

That's the dispute between San Diego's Regional Planning Agency and community activists.

"Marian Bear Park was created when Marian Bear fought to preserve this land," said Debby Knight, Executive Director for Friends of Rose Canyon non-profit.

She and other community activists are now aiming to preserve Marian Bear Memorial Park once again after San Diego's Regional Planning Agency, SANDAG, introduced their regional transportation plan.

"SANDAG wants to add 3 more lanes on the 52 between the 5 and 805 which is right along the edge of this park," said Knight.

Colleen Clementson, Director of Regional Planning for SANDAG, says they are working on a long range plan for the region looking into 2050. She says it focuses on existing transportation infrastructure.

She also says they are focusing on of the most congested areas which is the Highway 52 between the 5 and the 805 freeways.

"One of the things that is not strong enough in our plan is we are not doing expansions. We are doing what's within the footprint and just use the shoulders and use managed lanes," said Clementson.

However, park goers say they oppose this plan because it could cause more traffic noise, runoff and pollution.

"An increase in runoff is oil and trash and that will end up in a habitat and impacts wildlife and end up in Mission Bay, which can cause unhealthy bacteria levels," said Megan Flaherty with San Diego Auto Bonds Society.

"What's incredibly important is that this park is also for its wildlife and native plants. We still have deer, bobcat, and coyotes here," said Knight.

Yet, SANDAG says they are willing to listen to San Diegans before any permanent changes are made to this park.

"It's important to continue to preserve open spaces like Marian Bear Park," said Clementson.

Park goers hope the park stays unchanged.

"We use this park a lot. We run, bring my dogs and daughter and my friends hike here. We love this park," said park goer, Shankar Shaivappa.

SANDAG will vote in December on whether to include this project in the 2021 regional plan.