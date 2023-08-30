SANDAG considers options to move tracks off Del Mar bluffs

Options include running tracks underground by building a tunnel underneath Del Mar.

DEL MAR, Calif. — People are sharing mixed feelings about where the train tracks in Del Mar might go if they're moved off the eroding bluffs. SANDAG held a community meeting Wednesday in Del Mar to share what's on the table and open the door for new ideas.

Landslides and erosion have repeatedly shut down the rail line along the coast. SANDAG is considering putting the tracks underground but not everyone is happy about the idea.

"One of the things we've been told is this is essential for military. We accept that but military freight traffic under your house is what gets people worried," said Del Mar City Councilmember Terry Gaasterland.

She wants SANDAG to consider a new option and put the tracks across the Del Mar fairgrounds parking lot.

"It'll be quicker, sooner cheaper if we go across the fairgrounds south of the race track north of the river," she said.

One of the main objectives of the project is to move the tracks that carry trains for Union Pacific and freight rail services, plus passenger rail services for Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner, trains for North County Transit and Metrolink.

Del Mar resident Don Billings believes they should stop spending money on the tracks.

"All it does is support a handful of relatively wealthy people and the rest of the county is getting the short end of the stick," he said.

Billings has his own idea.

"Convert this rail line from San Clemente down into a surfline trail a bike trail that would be an asset to San Diego regionwide it would be a world famous attraction," he said.

There's still a long road ahead for the long-term project. SANDAG hopes to start repairing the existing tracks and stabilize the bluffs next year. The goal is to have the long-term project complete and open to the public in 2035.

SANDAG is holding more community meetings about the potential projects.

A Tunneling Workshop is set for Wednesday Oct. 4 from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Del Mar Town Hall

A virtual open house is set for Thursday Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Alignments Workshop on Monday Nov. 6 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Del Mar Town Hall.