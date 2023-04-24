SANDAG discusses alternative solutions to incarceration with community

SANDAG devised 52 recommendations that officials believe could keep people out of jail.

SAN DIEGO — A new report from SANDAG is finding alternative solutions to incarceration.

The county held a webinar Thursday to discuss the recommendations and how they can benefit people. The webinar's goal was to hear the community’s thoughts on the findings in the report.

The report looks at booking trends in county jails, jail populations before, during, and after the pandemic, and how to meet the needs of at-risk individuals.

The project outlines a total of 52 recommendations, which include ensuring services are responsive and accessible, having enough housing availability, and reducing barriers to access.

It also emphasizes the need for prevention and early intervention.

“We need to get people as early as we can, as early in their life as we can,” said one attendee.

The report calls for reaching people already in jail and providing wrap-around services that will keep them out once released.

“Instead of incarcerating someone with a need, send them elsewhere to receive services. These are recommendations surrounding people interventions that can help people being released from jail to help facilitate their successful re-entry to the community and prevent further justice system contact," said Sarah Egan with SANDAG.

The webinar wanted to understand how the community views the findings.

“I was facing four years in prison, and I was allowed to go to a drug treatment center instead of prison, and I took it. I'm a living example of somebody who can turn around and come back and contribute to society,” said one public speaker.

SANDAG will present the final report and recommendations to the board of supervisors on May 23.

To read the full report, click here.