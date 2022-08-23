SANDAG has green light for mileage tax, officials push for new alternatives

The goal over the next 30 years is to have no cost public transit and a 200 mile regional rail network.

SAN DIEGO — In December last year, SANDAG approved a $165 billion transportation plan. The goal over the next 30 years is to have no cost public transit and a 200 mile regional rail network.

In order to pay for this project, SANDAG included a four cents per mile road usage tax and two half cent regional taxes for this year and 2028. This will also include electric vehicles.

San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond does not support the inclusion of the road usage tax.

"I'm against this mileage tax. It's taxing people out of their cars and that is the intent," said Desmond.

Supervisor Desmond complained to the California Air Resources Board (CARB.)

CARB responded that the per-mile tax must stay in order to be compliant with state law. SANDAG must now either include the per-mile tax, or come up with a new plan.

If the mileage tax is removed from the plan, SANDAG may not be able to meet their greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals.

Supervisor Desmond says SANDAG should focus on technology.

"We need to embrace technology and autonomous vehicles and summoning cars, so that we can reduce parking and maximize freeway lanes," said Desmond.

SANDAG has until March next year to come up with new alternatives.

"I'd rather see them start this thing all over. It doesn’t serve the region. Unfortunately, we are fighting with each other instead of starting a better plan," said Desmond.

