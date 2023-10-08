SANDAG seeks public input for 2025 Regional Plan

Every four years, the agency prepares an updated regional plan that focuses on what’s needed to support the future growth of San Diego County.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — SANDAG is in the process of developing its 2025 Regional Plan, a project geared toward improving the county's transportation system. The agency updates its plan every four years, and officials say they want to hear from community members as they prepare the plan.

“Public input is critical," said senior director of regional planning at SANDAG, Antoinette Meier.

SANDAG is currently considering how San Diego County will grow in the next 25 years and how people will move around.

“We always refer to it as the blueprint for how the region will grow and how the transportation system will develop," said Meier.

The agency is seeking public input for the 2025 Regional Plan that covers all 18 cities in the county including unincorporated areas.

San Diegan, Tennille Jarman, says she would like the city to consider drivers, “parking for apartment complexes, I don’t know… but they need to do something about that. There’s never any parking."

“It covers a lot of really important topics, not just transportation. How we will accommodate the housing needs of the future, how we will protect the environment and improve air quality and natural resources," continued Meier.

SANDAG recently introduced a new interactive online mapping tool which allows community members to leave comments indicating what kind of transportation improvement they would like to see in their neighborhood and where.

“New bus service, new bike lanes, if there’s areas on the freeway where you get stuck in congestion every day and you want to see improvements. And you can go in and you can leave comments,” added Meier.

Residents can leave comments on the map until August 31.

“The ideas from the community is critical in identifying the projects that go into the plan," said Meier.

SANDAG will also host several in-person community workshops later this month.