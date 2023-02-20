SANDAG's proposed mileage tax raising some concerns

The mileage tax would cost drivers four cents for every mile driven.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Concerns over a proposed mileage tax for all San Diego County drivers. Last fall CBS 8 reported SANDAG struck down the proposal, however an alternative to a mileage tax has yet to be considered.

The mileage tax is part of SANDAG's $165 billion transportation plan. The goal of the plan is to build a free public transit system over the next 30 years.

"I feel like we've paid and paid and paid," said El Cajon resident Pat Boerner.

The idea of paying four cents per mile isn't appealing to everyone.

"We pay enough in taxes with our gas," said El Cajon resident Carol Babbitt.

Boerner and Babbitt attended a meeting in Santee focused on the mileage tax.

"Low income and fixed-income seniors. They're going to be hit hard by this new tax," said John Fisher, a Native San Diegan.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells said the tax would cost drivers hundreds of dollars a year.

"It's hard to make ends meet right now and when you talk about adding another four cent per mile that's going to add another $800 to $1,000 per car, per household. Some folks can afford that but a lot of people can't," he said.

CBS 8 reached out to SANDAG about the tax and received a statement from SANDAG'S Chairwoman Nora Vargas.

“I’m fascinated by all this misinformation going around. I want to set the record straight about where the Road User Charge (RUC) is and what we’re able to do. The previous SANDAG Board directed an amendment to remove the RUC from the regional plan. SANDAG is working on this and will submit the amendment to the state. The state will make the final decision. To be clear, no government agency has the authority to implement a tax that would impact our region without voter approval. Bottom line: Misinformation can be dangerous."

CBS 8 also checked in with Supervisor Jim Desmond's office who said transportation plans must go through the California Air & Resource Board. His office said the only plan that has been approved is the plan with the per-mile tax and no alternative transportation plans have been proposed.