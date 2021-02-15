American flags are being taken from homes in North Park

At least two homeowners have reported someone stealing the flags in the middle of the night.

SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in North Park are trying to figure out who is taking the American flag from their homes. At least two homeowners have reported someone stealing the flags in the middle of the night.

The Cortese family says they haven’t been on Montclair Street for very long, so they were a little surprised to discover that alleged thieves would take one of their most prized possessions: the American flag.

“I thought maybe the wind had ripped it off but then I realized that it was kind of just cut clean across," Tony Cortese said.

Cortese says he immediately looked at his security camera video and saw two people in his yard around 2:30 Friday morning. He says another flag was taken from a neighbor’s house too.

“We were pretty upset when that happened. I think part of it too is just somebody decided to come onto our property and take it. The fact that they did that. You know cut down an American flag is pretty upsetting.”

Both Cortese and his wife are military veterans and he says being able to fly the flag has a lot of meaning for them.

“Why on earth would you do that? It just seems like such nonsense to do something like that. The American flag is something a lot of people have a lot of respect for,” Cortese said.

He says the flag had been up for less than a year, but he’s already replaced the stolen flag with a new one. So far, he says no one has attempted to take it.

Cortese says he did file a police report online but he’s not expecting the case to be resolved.