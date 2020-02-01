SAN DIEGO — A local law firm is expected to announce the filing of over 100 new sexual abuse lawsuits against the San Diego Catholic Diocese and other California Dioceses on Thursday.

One of the lawsuits will be filed on behalf of four men who claim they were sexually abused by Father Anthony Rodrigue. Rodrigue was assigned to 10 parishes across San Diego, Imperial, San Bernadino and Riverside Counties over his 29-year career. During that time, attorney Irwin Zalkin said Rodrigue molested more than 150 boys and was routinely moved from one parish to another without punishment from church officials.

Following his removal from the priesthood, Rodrigue pleaded guilty in 1998 to molesting an 11-year-old developmentally disabled boy and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Rodrigue died in 2009.

The lawsuit alleges that despite numerous complaints against him, Father Rodrigue was shuffled around parishes instead of being turned in to authorities.

Due to recently-enacted AB 218, the plaintiffs in the latest suit will be allowed to sue the diocese despite the abuse occurring in the 1960s and 1970s. AB 218 opens the window for similar lawsuits for a three-year period starting Jan. 1, 2020.

Some 19 additional lawsuits will also be filed in San Diego County Superior Court on Thursday.

