SAN DIEGO — (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped two-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.59, one day after rising one-tenth of a cent.

The average price has dropped 56 times in the past 59 days, decreasing 46.3 cents to its lowest amount since August 30th, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

It is 1.8 cents less than one week ago and 19.8 cents lower than one month ago, but 26.8 cents more than one year ago.

California had the nation's highest average gas price in 2019, the second time in 20 years it had that distinction.

``California was one of the few states that went against the national trend of ending 2019 with a lower annual average gas price than in 2018,'' said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager. `

The only other time in the past 20 years California's average annual price surpassed that of Hawaii was 2015 when an explosion at the Exxon Mobil refinery in Torrance caused major supply issues, Spring said.