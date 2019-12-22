SAN DIEGO — (CNS) - A storm heading to Southern California could bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to San Diego County starting Sunday night, and lasting through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

An upper-level high-pressure system over the area shifted east over the weekend as an upper-level trough moved in from the northwest.

This trough is the dominant factor sending Pacific storms into the area, forecasters said.

A colder cell is expected to arrive Christmas day when temperatures will plummet, they said.

The rain will come to an end Friday with dry weather likely next weekend, forecasters said.

However, another Pacific storm could arrive by New Year's Eve.