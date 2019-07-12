SAN DIEGO — A storm system has moved into Southern California, and will bring periods of light rain in San Diego County throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The low-pressure system is expected to soak areas of Northern California, but Southern California is not expected to get anything more than light rain through Sunday night, forecasters said.

Rainfall totals through Monday could reach up to three-tenths of an inch near the coast, four-tenths of a cent in the western valleys, eight-tenths of a cent in the mountains and less than one-tenth of a cent in the deserts.

Snow levels will remain above 7,000 feet for the duration of the storm.

Skies are expected to clear up by Monday morning, then dry weather is expected the rest of the week.