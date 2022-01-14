Sanitation Strike | Chula Vista to hold special meeting Friday

The City of Chula Vista will hold a special meeting to formally declare a state of public health emergency.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Friday marks another major turning point in the sanitation strike that's been going on for nearly a month. The City of Chula Vista will hold a special meeting to formally declare a State of Public Health Emergency.

“This is a public health emergency,” declared Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas. “We shouldn’t have to move staff from their regular jobs to help clear some of the trash that has piled up over the past four weeks, but unfortunately that is what we have to do. The best way to get this resolved is to have all parties get back to the negotiating table and come to agreement on a fair deal for our essential sanitation workers.”

The city declared a State of Public Health Emergency after last Tuesday night’s council meeting where sanitation workers and Republic Services clashed about ending the strike.

This declaration allows Chula Vista to invoke a Self-Help clause in its contract with Republic. Meaning now the city can do whatever it can to get rid of the trash.

Following are actions the city manager is implementing to address the local emergency:

Starting Wednesday, January 12, City teams were deployed to collect trash surrounding dumpsters at multi-family complexes and take it to the landfill. This will clear the area around the bins so Republic Services trucks can more efficiently access the bins and dump the waste into their trucks.

In the interests of public health, staff is picking up overflow trash that is unsightly, attracting rodents and bugs and affecting the quality of life for the community.

Upwards of 30 staff from Community Services, Public Works, and Environmental Services have been redirected to pick up and transport the overflow trash, respond to inquiries, and coordinate public requests for assistance with trash. The City also is enlisting support from contractors such as Work for Hope and Alpha Project to assist with overflow pick up.

This effort is focused on clearing overflow trash in the City at multi-family housing complexes initially and then to commercial and industrial locations. This effort does not include emptying individual trash carts or dumpsters as the City does not have the equipment to do that safely. Republic Services is responsible for that.

While the City does not have the staff or equipment to provide this service long-term, this effort will help reduce the mounds of overflow trash that are unsightly, attract bugs and rodents, and affect the quality of life for residents.

The City Manager authorized the use of overtime for this weekend to continue efforts to clean up the City as soon as possible.

The City also will establish an email and set up a call center for residents to report overflowing trash. These services will be live by Tuesday, January 18.

The City will continue to coordinate with Republic Services to help with efficiencies to reduce the pile-up of trash in the community.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support the sanitation workers.