Sanitation Strike | Trash pickup in Chula Vista amid concerns

"Republic Services is disappointed that the union that represents our striking San Diego and Chula Vista employees rejected a proposal by the company that would have resulted in a new labor contract and an end to the union’s three-week work stoppage. Republic and the union had met for negotiations 15 times, including five with a federal mediator. The company’s offer featured a highly competitive wage and total compensation package and had the support and encouragement of city partners and leadership. Until further notice, Republic’s Emergency Operations Plan will continue to be implemented. Our Blue Crew relief drivers remain on the job and continue to make progress servicing our customers. We are grateful to our municipal partners and customers for their patience and understanding."