Sanitation Strike | Trash pickup in Chula Vista amid concerns

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It's been nearly a month since a strike started between San Diego sanitation workers and Republic Services and Chula Vista mayor says the trash will be collected Monday, Jan. 10; despite the ongoing challenges during negotiations.
Mayor Mary Casillas Salas posted the following message on Twitter regarding Republic Services work stoppage.
Last week, sanitation workers from Republic Services voted "no" to ending the strike after trying to negotiation their demands for better wages, safer working conditions, and new and improved trash trucks.
Lead by Teamsters Local 542, more than 250 sanitation workers from Republic Services have been on strike.
In a statement to CBS 8, Republic Services wrote:
"Republic Services is disappointed that the union that represents our striking San Diego and Chula Vista employees rejected a proposal by the company that would have resulted in a new labor contract and an end to the union’s three-week work stoppage. Republic and the union had met for negotiations 15 times, including five with a federal mediator. The company’s offer featured a highly competitive wage and total compensation package and had the support and encouragement of city partners and leadership. Until further notice, Republic’s Emergency Operations Plan will continue to be implemented. Our Blue Crew relief drivers remain on the job and continue to make progress servicing our customers. We are grateful to our municipal partners and customers for their patience and understanding."
City Council is expected to discuss the strike at Tuesday's City Council meeting.
