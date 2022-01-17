Sanitation Strike | Vote expected on whether to end trash strike

Following a month-long dispute, a vote is expected at 10 a.m. Monday on whether to end the strike between sanitation workers and Republic Services.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It’s been one month since a strike started between sanitation workers and Republic Services. Sanitation workers are asking for higher wages, safer working conditions and new and improved trash trucks.

Their strike has led to piles and piles of trash overflowing dumpsters all over San Diego County. A vote is expected at 10 a.m. Monday at Union Hall on whether to end the strike.

Republic Services released the following statement Monday:

"After numerous and extended bargaining sessions and discussions with several different local and national union representatives over the past few months, we continue to be disappointed in the union’s inability to come forth with a realistic offer for this market. The communities of San Diego and Chula Vista have paid the price of the union’s approach, and we continue to do everything in our power to move the process forward. To that end, we have presented the union with a last, best, and final offer that includes significant increases in wages and benefits in addition to other enhancements to our employees’ total compensation packages. In an effort to finally resolve this long-running dispute, we even included a new and significant financial incentive for employees tied to ratification and agreement by the union."

Republic Services said they continue to be grateful for their longstanding partnership with the cities of Chula Vista and San Diego, and said they "share the community’s frustration that the union-led work stoppage has yet to be resolved."

"As we’ve said all along, we conducted extensive market analysis and found that our wages and benefits were very competitive among our industry within this market. Given the union’s continued insistence on unreasonable terms, this is our last, best, and final offer," Republic Services said.

On Saturday, the Chula Vista City Council voted unanimously during a special meeting to declare a public health emergency, which clears the way for Chula Vista to legally hire outside contractors to pick up the trash and then bill Republic Services for that work.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria says he is giving the company until Monday to make an agreement, adding this situation is unacceptable and a public health and safety threat. He says his next steps are to fine the company and further options are suspension and termination of the franchise.