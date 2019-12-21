ENCINITAS, Calif. — Christmas is all about families. Why not add to your family on Christmas?

For eight years, "Santa Paws" of the Rancho Coastal Humane Society has been delivering adoptable pets to families on Christmas morning. It's a holiday surprise the kids will never forget.

RELATED: Santa Paws: Santa offering to deliver your Christmas puppy

RELATED: Santa Paws ready to make more deliveries this year

RELATED: "Santa Paws" surprises kids with new family pet

RELATED: Santa Paws to deliver pets on Christmas Day

Santa Paws is preparing to deliver lots of pets on the nice list on Wednesday.

The Adamos family grew by two last Christmas thanks to Santa Paws and the RCHS. One year later and the family can't imagine life without their two cats, Big Benny and Super-sized Sparkle.

"You can't ask for anything better," said Nick Adamo. "We told the kids if they were extra good there might be an extra present coming."

To see the pets available for adoption this year, click here. Parents have to visit the shelter to start the adoption process by Dec. 23. Keep in mind - pets are a lifetime commitment.