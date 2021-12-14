'We got a great gift' | One year later, Santa Paws surprise pet deliveries on Christmas

Last Christmas, Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s Santa Paws and his helpers delivered a puppy named Dylan to the Selistch family.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Last Christmas, Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s Santa Paws and his helpers delivered a puppy named Dylan to the Selistch family in San Marcos.

Twins Kendall and Jack and older sister Dillan had no idea that their mother pre-arranged the pet adoption.

"We were really excited and very surprised!" said Kendall.

"The dog's original name was Dylan, so that would be confusing, so we changed the named to Scout," said Dillan.

"When they presented my kids with Scout, they were in disbelief. It was adorable," said the children's mother, Robin Selitsch.

It has already been a year since the Christmas surprise, Scout, was given to them at just 8-weeks-old.

Now, he has grown much bigger.

Rancho Coastal Humane Society has done this for the past nine years; working with families to make sure the adopted dog is the best match.

Santa Paws can deliver the pets as an added bonus with a donation.

"He's been a little rambunctious, but love him very much," said Kendall.

"What I didn’t realize is how much the two dogs would bond together and that’s been such a lovely gift," said Robin.

Scout has not only become best buds with their 3-year-old Golden Retriever named Honey, he has also inspired artwork in their household.

Robin's daughters have painted pictures of Scout.

The Selitsch family encourages other families to adopt pets this holiday season.

"Life would not be as happy without dogs," said Robin.

"Way more families should adopt dogs. A lot of dogs need homes. He’s a great addition to a family and it's really fulfilling for us too," said Dillan.

The kids are eager to see if Santa Paws makes any new deliveries this Christmas.

"We got a great gift so I'm not expecting anything better, but maybe a kitty cat!" laughs Kendall.

Click here to visit Rancho Coastal Humane Society's website for details on how to sign up for this process.