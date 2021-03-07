Fire in Santa Ysabel burns 173-acres, 41% contained

SANTA YSABEL, Calif. — A brush fire was threatening homes and forcing residents to evacuate Saturday on School House Canyon Road, authorities said.
A motor home caught fire on state Route 79, north of state Route 78, at about 11:30 a.m. and flames spread into the vegetation on the side of the road, according to Cal Fire San Diego. By noon, the fire had grown to 10-acres.
Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department were helping residents to evacuate nearby homes that were threatened by the growing blaze.
At 12:14 p.m., Caltrans San Diego said northbound and southbound SR 79 was closed from state Route 76 to Mesa Grande Road.
As of 2:07 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that the fire is now 50-acres and 0% contained.
Evacuations were temporarily in place for School House Canyon Rd,
At 4:20 p.m., the fire was at 173-acres with 0% containment, but SR-79 was open to one-way traffic, Cal Fire officials said.
A firefighting helicopter developed engine failure and safely made a precautionary landing. All air tankers were released or put on hold. No structures were damaged.
Cal Fire reported at 7:33 a.m Sunday morning that fire remains 173-acres and is now 41% contained.
Cal Fire said all evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted, along with road closures lifted. Highway 79 remains open.
