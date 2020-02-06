Santee and La Mesa extend curfews for a third night

The third night of curfews comes a day after demonstrations remained relatively peaceful on Monday in Balboa Park, although arrests were made.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — For a third night in a row, the cities of Santee and La Mesa have extended their curfew order.

The curfew will be in effect from 7 p.m. Tuesday night until Wednesday at 6 a.m.

The City of La Mesa has also extended its city-wide curfew for all residents and and visitors starting on June 2, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. and ending at 5:30 a.m. on June 3, 2020.

During this time frame, residents of La Mesa are encouraged to shelter in place (in a safe environment) for their personal safety.

Gatherings took place throughout the San Diego County.

A peaceful protest, made up primarily of marching students, was held in Balboa Park Monday afternoon and was followed by demonstrations outside the San Diego and Escondido police headquarters as well as in the Hillcrest neighborhood.

The cities of La Mesa, El Cajon, and Poway have not, as of this publication, announced an extension of their curfews.