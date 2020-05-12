Santee man jailed for alleged murder of his infant daughter

SANTEE, Calif. — A Santee man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of fatally assaulting his infant daughter last spring.



Daniel Charles Marshall, 35, was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with the death of the 7-month-old girl, according to sheriff's officials.



Paramedics responding to a medical emergency in the 8600 block of Paseo Del Rey in Santee found the child, whose name was withheld, in medical distress shortly before 7:30 p.m. April 22, Lt. Thomas Seiver said. Three days later, she was pronounced dead at a hospital.



The circumstances of the death "warranted further investigation, resulting in the (sheriff's) child-abuse unit responding," according to Seiver.



"As the investigation progressed, the homicide unit responded and assumed responsibility of the investigation," the lieutenant said.



Seiver said he could release no further details about the case.



Marshall was booked into San Diego Central Jail, where he was being held on $1 million bail on suspicion of murder and child abuse resulting in death.