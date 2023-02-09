Santee Drive-In Movie Theatre and Swap Meet set to go dark next year

Movie goers can still attend nightly showings and visit the weekend swap meet until Dec. 31.

Example video title will go here for this video

SANTEE, Calif. — After months of trying to keep the beloved community hub alive, Santee Drive-In Movie Theater and Swap Meet owners say they are officially shutting down. A Los Angeles developer North Palisade Partners said they want to replace the theater with a nearly 300,000 square foot building that would be used for warehousing and distribution.

The Santee Swap Meet’s website says there has been a vote to shut down the Drive-In and Swap Meet. Until then, they are open every weekend through December 31. This will leave the San Diego region with only one drive-in movie theater and swap meet in the South Bay near Imperial Beach.

Vendors and visitors alike are sad to see it go.

Mike Ramirez started working at the Santee Swap Meet as a garbage man. He worked his way up to Lot Manager within two years. He’s disappointed to see the lot close.

“It’s a time you don’t get anywhere, it’s always good,” he said.

Vendors say they have been swapping items like clothing, cleaning supplies and plants for the last two years every weekend. They would find huge bargains and hidden treasures, they said.

Some vendors were surprised by the announcement.

"It sucks,” said vendor Van Hansen. “I didn’t know that was going to happen until right now. It is what it is. Guess I'll have to figure something out.”

Another vendor Nancy Reyes agreed.

"It's very sad. It's our job and everybody here is like family. We are friends and family. It really is sad," she said.

The property was bought in 1958 and has been owned by five siblings since its founder died. Dusty Boyd, one of the lot's five owners, said he’s gutted about the closure.

"I'm heartbroken,” he said. “I'm looking at 4 different properties in Lakeside and Santee. I'm hoping the county can work with me on this. I put a smile on my face, but my heart breaks. I wish I could keep it open.”

Movie goers can still catch a movie at the Drive-In theater before it shuts down. Their website still has movie showtimes for every night of the week.

Ramirez, the lot manager, said he’s hoping the community can find an alternative.

"Hopefully, we can find a peaceful way to find another area and continue on," said Ramirez.

A public hearing on this project is set to go before the City Council next year.