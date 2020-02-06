x
Santee extends its curfew for a third night

Credit: KFMB

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — For a third night in a row, the city of Santee has extending its curfew order.

The curfew will be in effect from 7 p.m. Tuesday night until Wednesday at 6 a.m.

The third night of curfew in Santee comes a day after demonstrations remained relatively peaceful on Monday in Balboa Park, although arrests were made.

Gatherings took place throughout the San Diego County.

A peaceful protest, made up primarily of marching students, was held in Balboa Park Monday afternoon and was followed by demonstrations outside the San Diego and Escondido police headquarters as well as in the Hillcrest neighborhood. 

The cities of La Mesa, El Cajon, and Poway have not, as of this publication, announced an extension of their curfews. 

