Santee rally held to combat hate with love after recent anti-Semitic incidents

“I believe that most hate comes from ignorance. Through education people will learn to live and love with one another,” said Rabbi Adrusier.

SANTEE, Calif. — The City of Santee kicked off a new community wide effort Thursday, aiming to combat recent acts of hate with messages of love.

City leaders led a rally in the park, and cars decorated with symbols of peace then made their way through city streets. The hoped to promote displays of unity after an incident in which a man was seen wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood while shopping at a Vons.

The man at the center of the controversy claimed to be peacefully protesting the government's social distancing rules. Days later, however, another man was seen wearing a face mask with a Nazi swastika flag while shopping at a Santee Food-4-Less.

The Vons shopper was not charged.

Officials acknowledge they’re challenging a long-standing reputation of racism, and said they’re determined to change the reputation associated with the old Santee, nicknamed “Klantee.”

“It is a community that has been injured, and a community that needs to lead itself,” said Santee Mayor John Minto.

“The inaccurate portrayal of the City of Santee by some media and politicians due to these detestable acts is misleading and unfair,” one community member said.

“Look, the bad press that we got from a couple of people that we got who just really did not represent the citizens of Santee. I thought it was time people come out and show we're not like that out here,” said Charlie Plavi who rode his decorated van to the rally.

The cars paraded until their last stop, City Hall.

That’s where Chabad Rabbi Rafi Adrusier stood in solidarity with the city.